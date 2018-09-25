The alleged embezzlement of $1.2 million by former Berkeley County School District CFO Brantley Thomas and his alleged theft of $10,000 from a family friend are both shocking and disgraceful. However, I find it equally appalling that Circuit Judge Robert Hood allowed Thomas to remain free on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond for the state charges and a $5,000 bond on the latest warrant.
These bail amounts are ridiculously low considering the gravity of the school theft and additional charges while out on bail. He should be in jail until his trial.
Apparently my dad was right when he used to say: “You get as much justice in this country as you can afford.”
Chuck Jaymes
Fort Johnson
Charleston