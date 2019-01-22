I would like to thank The Post and Courier for exposing South Carolinians to our massive education shortfalls.
I have never known of any group or individual setting “average” as a goal. The two do not belong in the same sentence. Yet it appears S.C. has set a “goal” of attaining average status among states in the Southeast. Our goal should be “above average.” Measuring up with the average is just the first step.
Obviously, a major overhaul will be required. It would seem logical to bring in educators from states with an above-average ranking. Why not start with the most successful programs instead of treading water with mediocre thoughts?
If we establish a goal of being above average, we will be able to supply companies with a knowledgeable workforce, and companies will be coming to us.
Barbara Ford
Lark Lane
Hanahan