All Democrats are not anti-Semitic and all anti-Semites are not Democrats, but the modern-day Democratic Party has a serious problem with anti-Semitism permeating it.
Newly elected Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have made vicious anti-Semitic comments. Rep. Hank Johnson has called Jewish people “termites.” Rep. Maxine Waters has called Louis Farrakhan a “great man.” Two senators running for president, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand, have openly embraced the anti-Semite Linda Sarsour.
There has been no condemnation from their fellow Democrats.
Every political party has its outliers, people who are just a little nutty. Responsible party members condemn them when they start spewing garbage. This was done by Republicans recently when Rep. Steve King made disgusting remarks.
The silence of Democrats regarding anti-Semitism is disgraceful. Maybe they all agree with what these hate- mongers are saying. That would be a shame.
Robert J. Long
River Vista Way
Mount Pleasant