In connection with the killing of five people and other injuries at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., on June 28, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters was quoted as saying, “There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against.”
I’m so pleased that the White House goes so far as to condemn violence perpetrated even against people at a newspaper who generate so-called “fake news.” What great compassion and humanity exists in the Trump presidency. What loony bin did they get these people from?
Jack Cohen
White Chapel Circle
James Island