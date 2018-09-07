What gives 23 Democratic senators the right to tell Boeing it should negotiate with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers?
South Carolina’s two senators didn’t seem to think they should butt in. So why should we care what Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., think?
We all know that the unions are big donors to the Democratic Party, but I honestly think Sanders and Warren have enough problems in their own states to be worrying about ours.
Earl Thacker
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant