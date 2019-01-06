Will GOP senators exonerate this president? Sadly, the American people are about to witness the worst political event of a lifetime, where Republican senators might aid in the destruction of our democratic system.
These loyal senators will surely exonerate President Trump of any lawlessness, corruption, cruelty to humanity (i.e., immigrants at the border), support of dictators (i.e., Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) and all his other crimes (i.e. obstruction of justice, emolument clause, campaign violations, money laundering, etc.).
If these senators don’t uphold their “advice and consent” duties as our Founding Fathers intended, they will be remembered as the worst Republicans have offered up in our lifetime.
Trump is probably the most corrupt and inept U.S. president in modern history. I say this as a lifelong Republican.
I can’t understand how some Republican senators turn a blind eye to Trump’s subversive actions and behaviors.
More disturbing is that evangelical Christians continue to support him.
And, regrettably, the American people have little control of what happens until the 2020 elections. Only GOP senators can prevent the president from abusing his powers.
In short, the Senate should make the president resign, like they did President Nixon. President Trump is not above the law.
Al Cano
Glendale Drive
Summerville