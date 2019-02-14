A lot has been said by conservatives about the need to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. In South Carolina, we have our own swamp to drain in state-owned utility Santee Cooper.
Its debt is more than the general fund budget for the entire state because of bad management decisions, including the two abandoned nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant.
Last year, Santee Cooper spent $850,000 in ratepayers’ money on lawyers for executives targeted in investigations and lawsuits.
Santee Cooper board members received free weekends with catered meals for friends and family at the utility’s plush lake-side conference center.
Board members ordered more than 2,000 catered meals for themselves and guests that were paid for by ratepayers over a three-year period.
Investor-owned utilities have offered to buy Santee Cooper and provide lower rates. Now is the time for legislators to “drain the swamp” by selling this failed utility.
Johnnie Bellamy
San Marcello Drive
Myrtle Beach