South Carolina residents pay some of the highest utility rates in the nation and, as the Legislature considers offers to purchase Santee Cooper, the sale of the utility should not be a question of “if” they decide to sell but “who” the buyer will be, and what its customers can expect for the future of power generation in South Carolina.
Santee Cooper was born out of the New Deal and is one of the largest power providers in our state. Given that the utility serves coastal regions that are among the fastest growing areas in the nation, there’s no question there is enormous potential to grow the customer base under new ownership. With that growth, there are new opportunities to move our state in the direction called for in the Green New Deal.
Transitioning to green energy can bring about what is needed for a sustainable future, and solar is the cheapest form of energy generation at $40 per megawatt-hour compared to $57 for natural gas and $150 for nuclear. The Legislature needs to act now to lift the 2 percent cap on solar that is hindering the solar industry in South Carolina. In doing so, it would send a strong message that our state is ready to lead the way to renewable energy. The new owners of Santee Cooper should be ready to stop penalizing rooftop solar and instead embrace and expand it.
Dominion Energy, the new owners of SCE&G, is planning to ask for rate adjustments in 2021, and that may prove that the rate freeze will only last as long as our Legislature requires it. Whether Dominion is also bidding on Santee Cooper remains to be seen, but its Atlantic Coast Pipeline could be a sign of things to come.
By any measure, the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project was one of the biggest wastes of money in state history. Locking ratepayers into fossil fuels at a time we should be moving away from them would be another costly mistake.
What the Legislature needs to get right in the sale of Santee Cooper is not only what customers would pay for electricity but how the new owner would move our state forward with affordable renewable energy and good-paying jobs that would benefit all our communities.
Sandra Bundy
Macklen Avenue
Murrells Inlet