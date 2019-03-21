As a supporter of limited government, I call on our legislators to sell Santee Cooper and get the state out of the utility business, where it has failed miserably.
Santee Cooper abandoned two reactors and has rung up $9 billion in debt, the burden of which now falls on Santee Cooper and electric cooperative ratepayers to pay back. It’s estimated that each residential customer will pay $7,390 through rate increases just to retire the debt.
The opportunity now exists to sell Santee Cooper to an investor-owned utility and protect customers from crushing rate increases. A number of investor-owned utilities have submitted bids to buy Santee Cooper that pay off or assume the debt and ensure long-term rates are lower than Santee Cooper’s would be. This is a real win-win.
Our legislators must take advantage of these bids and sell Santee Cooper as soon as possible.
Steve Hoffman
Sedgefield Drive
Murrells Inlet