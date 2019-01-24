The state of South Carolina has done a poor job of running Santee Cooper and needs to get out of the electric utility business.
Santee Cooper is now billions of dollars in debt from the failed nuclear reactor project, and ratepayers are facing sharp increases in their bills to pay it back.
At the same time, the Santee Cooper board continues to waste our money on things like a ridiculous golden parachute retirement plan for its ex-CEO.
On behalf of ratepayers, I appreciate Gov. Henry McMaster’s advocacy of selling Santee Cooper. He and a committee of legislators will evaluate bids on Santee Cooper soon. It just makes common sense for the General Assembly to accept the highest bid that protects ratepayers from sky-high electric bills.
I call on our legislators to do the right thing and vote to sell Santee Cooper.
Wayne Mershon
Palmer Place
Murrells Inlet