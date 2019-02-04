Legislators who are unwilling to consider a sale of poorly managed, debt-ridden Santee Cooper under any circumstances are not looking out for ratepayers. They are only protecting the status quo and failed leadership at Santee Cooper.
With Santee Cooper $8 billion in debt, each residential customer owes nearly $7,400 to pay off the debt with interest, which is accumulating at $1 million per day.
A study of electric utility energy efficiency by CleanEnergy.org found that Santee Cooper is one of the most inefficient in the nation, with its efficiency rating nearly seven times below the national average and nearly five times below the state average.
Bids will be considered soon. If a qualified buyer can pay off the debt and offer low rates, it just makes good sense that our legislators vote to sell Santee Cooper to protect ratepayers and get the state out of its failed utility business.
