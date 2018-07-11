We are a proud state populated by a proud people.
Our governor’s recent bombastic behavior to curry favor among those who begrudge any benefit for those disadvantaged and less fortunate is difficult to understand. His veto of $16 million from the state budget benefits a narrow few, if any, to the disadvantage of many. It is faint-hearted and will hinder the reduction of unwanted pregnancies.
Family planning is the most direct path to eliminating the need and demand for abortions. If Gov. McMaster is genuinely opposed to abortion, let him demonstrate that by fully funding family planning. He should quit hiding behind his politically expedient opposition to Planned Parenthood.
I expected so much more from Henry McMaster, but then again I do not believe he worries much about what I expect.
It is my hope that the Legislature will override the veto.
Ashton M. Carrigan
Flint Street
Columbia