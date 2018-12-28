The selective way this government shutdown works is an outrage. Some government employees, those who occupy the White House and Congress, are getting paid for no work while others are obligated to work for no pay. (And even if some people are paid later, what about private-sector workers who are laid off because the government is closed?)
Instead of going on paid Christmas vacations, the president and members of Congress should have to sit in their offices. And if the government is really shut down, it shouldn’t be spending money to heat those offices either, should it?
Armand Derfner
Beaufain Street
Charleston