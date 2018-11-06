I’m neutral on the subject of offshore drilling. I form my opinions in a nonpartisan way and do not allow the politics of a few in Washington to influence me in any way. (It should be the other way around.) Unlike some or most on the left, I have a mind of my own.
Democrats are over-hyped about the possibility of drilling off the Atlantic Coast, especially S.C.
Democratic politicians as well as a handful of misguided coastal mayors, some of whom are Republicans.
Where were they in 2010 when Obama announced his decision to open the Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic areas to oil and gas exploration? In his campaigns, Obama said he supported expanded offshore drilling along the Eastern Seaboard.
In his State of the Union address in January 2010, he said that “weaning the country from imported oil would require tough decisions about opening new offshore areas for oil and gas development.”
The only reason that got canned was due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010. The double standards in our country will only serve to divide us even more, if that’s possible.
Jack O’Sullivan
Old Brickyard Road
Mount Pleasant