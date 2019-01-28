So much of the material I studied in public schools, college and graduate school has been useless in actual life. And much of what should be taught is avoided.
I propose that every public school student take a course in both middle school and high school in what I call the SEE curriculum. The three elements of the SEE curriculum are social skills, ethics and etiquette. There are plenty of books on each subject, and many of them are geared toward particular age groups. Unfortunately, I don’t know of one book that focuses on all three. Perhaps, it represents an opportunity for an educator.
It seems to me that our children (and adults) are in desperate need of such training. The leadership of so many countries, as well as our own, has left our children (and the children of the world) covered in mud. Students desperately need education in these areas. The very future of humanity may be at stake.
William A. Johnson
