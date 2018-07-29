The president is considering dismantling yet another longstanding American norm, when he threatens to revoke the security clearances from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former NSA Director Michael Hayden who dare to criticize his verbal policies.
The president with his autocratic tendencies dismisses the necessity of substantive dissent in our democracy without political retribution by the government in power.
Former officials hold security clearances for a reason. They’re important for continuity of government, and with their wealth of experience, they advise former and new colleagues about complex national security issues. In case of a national crisis, they can be brought back in to assist.
To threaten removal of their security clearances for political purposes because people are upset about his foreign policy is alarming. These people, who have served under presidents of both parties, have had long careers in national security. Their criticism reflects their deep concern, and they feel the need to speak out.
Casting doubt on the intelligence community, as he has done during his entire presidency, thereby weakening citizens’ faith in our institutions, is just more harm he is inflicting on America.
Everyone including our members of Congress must do whatever we can to stop this president’s assault on our democracy.
Wendy Holtzman
