A security clearance is required for work involving information designated confidential, secret, top secret or higher. The government issues the necessary clearance based on a “need to know.” Once there is no longer “a need to know,” then the clearance should be revoked.
I can’t understand why we now have many people no longer in government positions who continue to hold security clearances. I held a secret clearance for 34 years while working on defense contracts. I lost that clearance the day I retired.
Thomas H. Lavin
Loblolly Lane
Johns Island