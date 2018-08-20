I have had security clearances of various levels a number of times, and the consistent factor common to all was that my clearance for that work was immediately terminated when I ceased working in that area.
Now I’m surprised to learn that high-level people leaving government keep their clearances, apparently under the theory this permitted them to communicate freely with their successors to help their transition to that responsibility. This may seem reasonable, but somehow I have trouble imagining a Trump appointee calling his Obama- appointed predecessor for advice.
I note that now-retired intelligence appointees of both parties think clearances should be maintained for them. This can’t be for transition purposes after more than a year, so why?
My guess is that they are all working for Washington lobbyists and having these clearances substantially increases their value.
It would make good sense to remove clearances from those not directly involved in the related work, lessening the likelihood of leaks and maybe putting a dent in the power of lobbyists.
Robert Holzel
Chrismill Lane
Mount Pleasant