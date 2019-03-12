Apparently, Sen. Tim Scott does not understand the emergency declaration. The emergency declaration is for Trump’s wall. But the word “wall” is nowhere in Scott’s March 3 op-ed. Actually, it’s not that he doesn’t understand it, he must be choosing to avoid the actual conflict. Unbelievable.
Readers should realize he is taking no position in this op-ed. Does he really think he can have it both ways? I would love to hear his response to this: “Senator, do you support using otherwise appropriated military funds to build the wall?” “Do you think that is a responsible action?” He’d dodge that one, too.
Democrats would sign on to “securing our border and fulfilling our duty to all Americans to provide a physically safe and economically prosperous country.” They will not sign on to taking billions from our military infrastructure and crucial training to build a wall.
Robert N. Harris
Somersby Lane
Mount Pleasant