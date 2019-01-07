Recently, I heard Sen. Tim Scott voice reflexive support for the president’s border wall and Sen. Lindsey Graham refer to the wall as a “metaphor.” Then I heard GOP Rep. Will Hurd, whose congressional district covers 800 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border, describe a concrete wall as the most expensive and least effective way to secure our border.
Rep. Hurd has both the professional and personal experience that suggests he knows what he’s talking about. He has proposed using more drones and cameras to monitor the border, that we fill the 2,000 vacant positions in the U.S. Border Patrol, and that we take aim at the root causes of immigration in some Central American countries.
All these things can be done for a fraction of the cost of building a wall that could be penetrated.
We are better than this. It’s time to reopen the government and let our fellow citizens return to work instead of bowing to the president’s blatant political stunt, masquerading as public policy.
Heather Boneparth
Ocean Course
Johns Island