I read with interest the recent letter from Thornton Kirby, president of the S.C. Hospital Association.
There is a highly successful program in several colleges and universities in this country. It is called a second career in nursing and is for older folks retired from the armed forces or any company if they have a degree in anything. It takes only two semesters or under a year since it is pure nursing and there is no need to teach them English or history.
I am aware of former submarine captains, lawyers, etc., who have earned this second degree. Perhaps MUSC could start this program locally to help supply the registered nurses we need so badly.
E.J. BERGER
Deer Point Drive
Johns Island