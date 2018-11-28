Just as Sen. Tim Scott admirably withdrew his support for Ryan Bounds, a judicial nominee, I expect he will surely take the same action against Thomas Farr, a nominee for the federal bench, and with good reason.
In 2016, a federal appeals court struck down North Carolina’s array of voting restrictions, finding that they “target[ed]African Americans with almost surgical precision. The only clear factor linking these various ‘reforms’ is their impact on African American voters.”
That judgment was backed up with page after page of statistical evidence, legislative history and data on the effects of the new rules. The main defender of the law in court was Thomas Farr.
Hilary Shelton, director of the NAACP’s Washington bureau, said, “He belongs nowhere near a bench of justice.”
It is clear that if we want to maintain our democratic values in our court system, Sen. Scott should not vote to confirm Thomas Farr.
Wendy Holtzman
Riverland Woods Place
Charleston