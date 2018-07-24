The do-nothing-and-criticize-everything Democratic plan is going to backfire in November’s elections. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sets the example and leads the way.
Schumer has become the Chicken Little of the Senate. His “the sky is falling” attitude toward President Trump has become boring and made his opinions irrelevant.
The Democrats have become so consumed with hatred that they have lost track of who and what they are.
Schumer must dedicate his time to watching the president, so he can be the first to criticize him or call him names.
He is doing the president a favor, however. The more negative his comments, the more fired up Trump supporters become. Mr. Chicken Little really believes the 2018 and 2020 elections will be determined by the “collusion confusion.” Fortunately, that is true. The Republicans are going to turn out in force to ensure Democrats will not gain any seats in the House or Senate.
Keep up the good work, Chuck.
Noel Ison
Chamblee Road
Walterboro