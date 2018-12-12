In regard to the failing S.C. schools, I agree with the letters to the editor that pointed out the importance of the home environment.
I am a retired teacher with 27 years experience in the public school system. It is my opinion that the home is where the students should be nourished and sent to school with the right attitude and expected to behave, cooperate and do their best.
The home environment cannot be controlled by the schools. Attention should be given to the home as at least an equal partner in education.
Faye Davis
Planters Pointe Boulevard
Mount Pleasant