As an ex-teacher, I have read with interest The Post and Courier’s articles about education in South Carolina and its problems. Many of the ideas for improvement should be implemented.
But I have another thought. Part of the problem in our public schools is the lack of discipline in some classrooms. Students cannot learn in chaos. I hope this will be addressed along with the other problems.
Administrators should insist on good behavior and appropriate discipline. Parents should back up the administration and teachers when there is a problem. We can do better.
Ellen Vernon
Palm Boulevard
Isle of Palms