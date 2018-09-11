The editorial in the Sept. 1 Post and Courier, “Diversity better for students,” opined that if more Charleston County school classrooms had more diverse student bodies, it would lift up students across the board.
There are those who would take exception with that conclusion. And notwithstanding the editors’ “right thing to do” philosophy, the additional statement correctly points out that diversity’s effect on student performance could be negligible.
The way to improve conditions at minority, high-poverty schools is to double up on teachers in every grade, lengthen school hours, offer Saturday volunteer study halls and classes, and reduce class sizes. Be innovative and move the goal posts.
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Pelican Reach
Isle of Palms