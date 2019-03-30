On March 25, Sen. Sean Bennett correctly pointed out how important it is for voters to be engaged in school board elections and how it would be better than “always focusing on the president.”
While I wholeheartedly agree, both the 2018 election and the appointment of Chris Fraser by the Charleston County legislative delegation proves our entire system is rigged in favor of the politically connected status quo — up and down the ballot.
In this context, how can a regular concerned and qualified citizen offer themselves for service?
Over 60,000 votes were cast in November for Paul Padron, Herbert Fielding and yours truly. All of us applied for the vacant seat. I stayed in to continue using my platform to advocate for mental health counselors in all schools. I believe Mr. Padron should have been appointed, but he had no chance.
Clearly logic, reason and fairness have no place in politics. The appointment process was a dog-and-pony show, leaving many feeling cynical and hopeless. Both sides of the aisle came with their preordained candidate. I was told this would happen, but I wanted to stay optimistic and hoped for a change. Silly me.
Rep. Peter McCoy seemed to be the only person actually listening and I applaud his willingness to nominate Mr. Padron.
Keep doing the same thing and expect different results. Well, you don’t need a mental health expert to tell you what that is.
Francis M. Beylotte III
Wendy Lane
Charleston