Soon it is going to be harder for your children to qualify for a LIFE or Palmetto Fellows Scholarship, making college more unaffordable. Your child may not get close enough to the new standards anyway because they will soon be taught by up to 25 percent noncertified “teachers” even if their school is doing well.
And if the school’s students struggle on the accountability tests? North Charleston’s public schools could be taken over by some private entity as the teachers there are blamed for their students’ low achievement.
This is what passes for education “reform” in H.3759, which is moving through the South Carolina House.
If you thought legislators were listening to teachers’ concerns, you would be wrong. The bill has plenty of language addressing the ethics of school board members instead of discipline. It nudges first-year teachers’ salaries to barely above what Mayor Keith Summey pays his sanitation workers.
It addresses uniformity in the size of diplomas while allowing local school districts to add credits beyond the state-mandated requirements.
Another committee is being created to do the job of our existing bureaucracy and to introduce another survey to gauge something my shrinking base of colleagues is saying loudly as they abandon the profession.
Teachers are diligent in vetting this reform bill, going to Columbia and meeting with legislators. But we are about to be rolled. Lawmakers are pacifying us with a few hearings. They dangle the prospect of increased pay but don’t legislate it.
We surely could use your help in insisting legislators not simply listen to us, but act on the advice of those of us in the classrooms, walking the halls and trying our best day in and day out to produce and educate citizenry for this state.
Willie Dasinger
Trevor Street
North Charleston