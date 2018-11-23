A recent report in The Post and Courier projecting that South Carolina could face a severe nursing shortage by 2030 serves as a stark reminder that planning for tomorrow’s health care workforce needs to be today’s priority.
According to a study from the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, South Carolina may need 10,000 more nurses over the next 12 years, the fourth-largest shortage among the 50 states. And while similar studies vary slightly on projections for supply and demand, there is one thing we know — South Carolina is going to need more nurses.
That’s why in 2017, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) adopted a strategic plan: building healthier communities, delivering highly reliable care and developing a healthy workforce. To meet our workforce goals, we’re collaborating with partners at hospitals, educational institutions and state agencies to ensure South Carolina has an adequate supply of quality nurses and other caregivers in the future.
We’ve concentrated on three areas: recruiting the next-generation workforce, offering tools to help hospitals find qualified staff and improving workplace quality. A few of our initiatives include:
• Be Something Amazing, a recruitment campaign developed with the S.C. Department of Education to encourage young people to consider health care careers.
• Path to Provide, a pilot program to offer technical college scholarships and on-the-job training to help future health care workers stay in South Carolina.
• The Indigo Enrichment Scholarship program, which recently announced grants of $25,000 each to Clemson and the University of South Carolina to support students in Clemson’s School of Nursing/Greenville Hospital System partners and USC’s Master of Health Administration program.
• Educational and professional development programs to help nurses prepare for certification exams and professional advancement.
• Recruitment tools to help hospitals cast a wider net for vacant positions by advocating for South Carolina to join a nationwide nursing licensure compact, providing a statewide job posting website and — over the course of 16 years — building a homegrown staffing company.
Projecting nursing demand and supply isn’t easy because there are many variables that can influence the numbers. But this much is clear: Nursing is the most trusted profession in America, which means patients rely on nurses to help them understand and navigate the health care system.
And there is a wealth of research showing a direct correlation between quality nurses and positive patient outcomes. For those reasons, addressing — better yet, preventing — a nursing shortage demands our best thinking and our collective response. SCHA stands ready to lead that response in South Carolina.
Thornton Kirby
President and CEO
S.C. Hospital Association
Center Pointe Road
Columbia