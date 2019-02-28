It’s been hard to read about the many missteps SCE&G made in its attempt to build nuclear power plants, but that debacle pales in contrast to the multimillion-dollar “rewards” given to its inept leaders.
Now, I read in The Post and Courier that two former SCANA board members have been named to Dominion’s board. How can something like this happen?
These folks, at the very least, had absolutely no idea of what was really going on and at worst misled the public. How many more insults are we, the people, expected to endure?
It would be much more appropriate for these “captains of industry” to be held accountable for being irresponsible as opposed to getting a pass. Disgusting.
Lou Vitale
Oyster View Court
Mount Pleasant