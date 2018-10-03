SCE&G has done it again. Several trees, including some grand live oaks in our neighborhood (Lenevar), have been mutilated with no regard for aesthetics or the health and survival of our trees. These included trees that were not in the power line right of way, and would never pose a risk should a storm hit.
This ongoing issue has been the subject of multiple letters to the editor, social media postings and emails to city officials. Nothing, however, appears to stop SCE&G from continuing this practice. The claim that burying power lines may not be economically feasible is difficult to support given the cost of repeating this waste of thousands of dollars every year for unnecessary trimming.
Until a permanent solution is found, SCE&G should be required to contract with reputable arborists and get written permission from individual property owners before any trimming is done. Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Councilman Keith Waring, who serves on the Public Utilities Review Committee, should address this problem with SCE&G if they are truly concerned about revitalizing West Ashley.
Susana L. Walters
Lenevar Drive South
Charleston