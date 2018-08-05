There has been no shortage of news concerning SCE&G and SCANA. All this attention has been the direct consequence of the nuclear plant fiasco. However, it would be nice to take a broader view of SCANA and of the events that have caused all this turmoil.
Starting the nuclear plant building project was not so bad an idea. France produces 75 percent of its energy in nuclear plants, which have no record of accidents or incidents and does not pollute the environment. So the idea was not stupid. What was stupid was the legislation allowing SCE&G to bill for the cost of the nuclear plant ahead of its completion. And to award the project to companies that could not be trusted and not supervise the construction work more closely.
What was even more deplorable was that SCE&G continued to collect the pre-payment after they knew that the project was in trouble and eventually abandoned.
But let’s consider another angle. I moved to Charleston in 1975 and SCE&G has been the provider of electric energy for my homes ever since. Their service has been extremely reliable, and when there is a problem SCE&G jumps into action right away and solves it as soon as possible.
When I decided to install solar panels, SCE&G fully cooperated and fulfilled its commitment to support the project and to calculate what was to be subtracted from my bill based on the energy transferred to SCE&G’s grid. So this issue has more than one side.
I hope that, whatever happens, the people and organization responsible for the excellent service that SCANA has provided to the community remain in place. In this day and age, replacing a well-oiled machine is not easy.
I hope that cooler heads prevail and efforts are made to get rid of the management (no golden parachutes) without affecting the day-to-day operation of SCANA, whether it remains SCANA or becomes part of another company.
Gabriel Virella
Spearfish Circle
Charleston