The Aug. 2 article titled “SCANA execs’ golden parachutes guaranteed” did not address a caveat that in my experience is real and may apply in this case.
Termination for cause generally eliminates all bonuses, incentives, non-vested stock and other benefits included in severance packages.
Cause is often the result of a company losing money, restating earnings or being subject to public obloquy due to the actions or inactions of executives, including, for example, fraud, acts involving moral turpitude, making false statements or withholding adverse information.
The article referred to reports that SCANA executives may have misled stockholders, regulators and others as to the viability of the expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant.
In my experience, including being a board member or board chair in two cases where CEOs were fired for cause, the terminated individuals lost all accrued bonuses, non-vested stock options and other benefits. Conversely, I have also been the happy recipient of a “golden parachute” when a successful public company of which I was CEO was sold with material benefit to the shareholders.
Courts generally give executives wide latitude when bad decisions made in good faith and with due diligence end in bad results. Building businesses involves risk, and judges have recognized this truth and usually given executives the benefit of the doubt.
In this case, however, there seems to be more than enough circumstantial evidence to warrant an investigation by an impartial third party.
This debacle is what gives business and business executives a bad image. And to reward SCANA executives without trying to understand whether their performance warrants their severance packages is, to me at least, a material misstep by the SCANA board or the state agencies with SCANA oversight.
William B. Hewitt
Calico Retreat
Mount Pleasant