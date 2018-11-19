On behalf of Save the Light, the board of directors would like to thank state Sen. Sandy Senn and Rep. Peter McCoy for helping to secure much-needed funding toward the preservation and restoration of the Morris Island Lighthouse.
This $175,000 grant will enable our organization to resume its restoration efforts to ensure the light’s continued presence off our coast. The Morris Island Lighthouse is a vanishing breed across our world and worthy of everyone’s support to save her. Let’s save this light.
Kate Kiel
Board of Directors
Save the Light Inc.
Pelzer Drive
Mount Pleasant