As I read through each section of the Nov. 25 Post and Courier, I was struck by the value of having newspapers as a part of my life in addition to the other ways of getting information. Providing information on local issues is key and why we all need to fight for the continuation of a free press in our country.
One example that stands out is the editorial about saving the Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It provided all of us with critical information on its importance as well as details about how businesses, foundations, state agencies and even an elementary school have stepped up in a big way to donate. In addition, if enough money is raised and there is excess, it will benefit the other state-protected rookeries.
In addition, the editorial ended with concrete details regarding how to donate. As our area develops and more natural spaces disappear, it is our responsibility to do everything possible to save natural areas for birds and other creatures to live and be a part of our world for years to come. It is refreshing to see editorials where all of us can pull together in a nonpartisan way to better the area we call home. With our newspaper helping to lead the call for more donations to make the sanctuary a reality, its vital voice remains a beacon for saving our birds that bring great joy to residents and visitors alike.
Meredith Lyons-Crews
Oyster Point Row
Charleston