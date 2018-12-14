More than 660,000 former and current state employees are required to participate in the defined-benefit pension system, which has about $20 billion in unfunded liability and is losing ground.
I lived with poor wages and an improperly managed pension system in Ontario. But I now have a fully indexed pension that pays almost as much as I made when I retired from the fire service. How was it fixed?
■ The government started issuing bonds to pay for infrastructure rather than raiding pension funds.
■ The pension fund management was turned over to a private manager, and the fund is now fully funded.
■ By court order, government agencies are now forbidden from borrowing from pension funds.
■ Employees are now required to contribute on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
So how do we accomplish this in South Carolina? First, there has to be political will. Second, government employees must be valued like those in the private sector.
And finally, you can’t expect government employees to carry the entire burden. The rate of retirements is increasing and life expectancy is increasing. At the same time, the number of contributors are declining due in part to technology.
South Carolina cannot expect much help from the feds, so it will be up to the state to come up with a viable plan where all residents contribute their fair share.
Ed Stephens
Midland Parkway
Summerville