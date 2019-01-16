The James Island Library on Camp Road is slated to close once the new Baxter Patrick Library opens this summer. This breaks my heart. My children and I have been going to that library twice a week for the past seven years. We love it. It is a place where senior citizens, students, families and nearby residents come together under one roof.
Tonight, James Island Town Council will vote on a resolution asking Charleston County Council to save this library. The new Baxter Patrick Library will be magnificent. However, there is something magical about our current library branch and I believe growth on James Island could certainly support two libraries.
Most importantly, I am concerned that many of the patrons who frequent the Camp Road library are able to do so only because it’s within walking distance of their homes or school. I fear they will lose access to a library if this one closes.
Please attend the meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at James Island Town Hall.
Jenny Welch
East and West Road
Charleston