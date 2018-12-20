Every puppy in the pound cannot be saved. While a sad truth, it is a reality nonetheless.
Certainly that is also the case with the environment in and around the Lowcountry when it comes to natural vegetation and mature trees.
While jail time (Dec. 14, The Post and Courier) seems a bit harsh for tree removal on private property, punitive fines and other levies should be assessed against violators.
All too often people believe they have a right to a view without assessing the consequences of tree removal, improper pruning or vegetation destruction along bodies of water surrounding the Lowcountry.
In the past year, flooding caused by excessive precipitation and/or extreme tidal changes drives home the point that natural barriers, including trees, are a critical element in preventing water intruding onto our roads and developments.
Too often landowners, aka homeowners, think nothing of the wholesale use of herbicides, insecticides and fungicides to create their desired view at a great cost.
This includes the destruction of buffer zones and violations of critical lines designed to filter out impurities, which are elevated by building near bodies of water and using chemicals to enhance lawns and gardens.
Saving the clam and oyster beds have caught the public’s attention, and protecting local wildlife such as sea turtles and coastal fowl factor prominently in the preservation of coastal ecosystems.
Municipalities must stand by their regulations and the state’s, and actively prosecute homeowner associations and homeowners for egregious violations.
It is time for the state and local governments to proactively inspect areas suspected of violations before our ecosystem is damaged beyond reclamation.
Bruce L. Pepchinski
Sound View Drive
Mount Pleasant