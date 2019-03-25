We now know through the special legislative committee report that there are serious offers to buy state-owned Santee Cooper, several that completely pay off the $8 billion debt and ensure rates lower than Santee Cooper’s. That’s a home run.
On behalf of ratepayers, our legislators need to do what it takes to fully evaluate these offers and reach a deal to sell this failed utility.
Clearly our legislators must conduct their due diligence on a sale, including negotiations with bidders. But with debt interest accumulating at $1 million a day, efforts should be made to do this as soon as possible. Dragging this out for another year will mean about $365 million more in interest payments by Santee Cooper customers and even higher rates.
I believe the facts will overwhelmingly support Santee Cooper’s sale.
Glen O’Connell
Waverly Road
Pawleys Island