Why is Gov. Henry McMaster so anxious to sell Santee Cooper? Who will it really benefit?
The golden parachutes and bonuses have already been given out. Will it stop ratepayers from paying debts owed from the failed nuclear project? Frankly, I doubt it. SCANA/SCE&G was sold to Dominion, and ratepayers didn’t get the $1,000 that was being offered as an incentive. Ratepayers are still paying off the billions of dollars owed from the failed nuclear plant over the next 20 years, along with 10 percent interest. And what guarantee do ratepayers have that Dominion won’t raise rates in the future? The Base Load Review Act is still intact and, even though the Public Service Commission finally decided that executives acted “imprudently,” none of them is being charged or having their bonuses and golden parachutes clawed back.
Personally, I’d rather be paying our own state to clean up this mess. At least we will have some control over how it’s managed and can make sure it’s done “prudently.”
Russell Dowdy
Legacy Lane
Meggett