It’s clear that Santee Cooper’s biggest problem is its V.C. Summer nuclear plant debt. Some believe that selling the state-owned utility will solve the problem for South Carolina ratepayers. I don’t entirely agree.
Keep in mind that Santee Cooper and SCANA are like twins separated at birth. Both are regulated monopolies and their troubles originated in the same poorly managed megaproject. Because they have far more in common than what makes them different, it is imperative that we understand the lessons of the SCANA sale. If not, selling Santee Cooper will likely be a rerun of the process that transferred SCANA to Dominion.
What I mean is this: similar to the case of SCANA-Dominion, Santee Cooper’s V.C. Summer debt is largely going to be paid by Santee Cooper’s existing and future customers. Period. Otherwise, the purchasing utility will need to recover its investment from its existing stockholders (by reduced dividends). Santee Cooper has no stockholders, so what the purchaser doesn’t pay, Santee Cooper’s customers will.
The South Carolina Public Service Commission would still regulate the new owner’s activities in South Carolina. The new owner would be allowed enough in rates to function and to earn the typical 10 percent return on equity. However, any V.C. Summer debt that is disqualified from the rate base must be paid from savings in improved efficiencies and other reductions in costs. These reductions will mean fewer personnel, deferred maintenance and postponed system improvements. Undoubtedly, these processes have now begun at the former SCANA. They will be the future for Santee Cooper.
