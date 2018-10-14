South Carolina’s energy landscape remains on the brink of disaster. Many of us angered by the V.C. Summer nuclear fiasco saw a ray of hope when our state Legislature set up a committee to determine the future of Santee Cooper, the state-owned, minority partner of SCANA/SCE&G in the failed V.C. Summer project.
Reading the headlines from a recent meeting of the Public Service Authority Evaluation and Recommendation Committee revealed a strategy of those who want the committee to veer away from the central issue — Santee Cooper’s $8 billion debt. There was much worry over the future of Lakes Moultrie and Marion and their fish, game and wildlife.
While concerns over protecting South Carolina’s incredible natural resources are justified, these lakes will not be sold or drained. Any private power company buying Santee Cooper and taking over its debt would require the state to bear some burden. And the state must retain control of the lakes, so their future as state-controlled natural resources is assured. Even the Santee Cooper board of directors could protect the status of the lakes.
What needs to rise to the top in these meetings is that Santee Cooper is drowning in debt of more than $8 billion. With no shareholders, the utility’s 1 million customers are on the hook for that debt.
On the debt issue, the Santee Cooper board cannot protect ratepayers and haven’t for some time. Just recall the canceled $300 million coal plant, the $14 million annual contract for gypsum through the year 2069, the golden parachutes, or the decision to not tell the state about the Bechtel report.
Santee Cooper is also well below average on investment in renewable energy, with only 2 percent compared to a 17 percent national average, and well above average in its reliance on coal.
Santee Cooper is broken and it needs to be fixed. The committee should bring in outside experts who can analyze the data being presented and offer a dispassionate, impartial assessment of what Santee Cooper is worth, identify what issues might truly be a barrier to a sale and propose strategies for addressing them.
Maintaining the status quo is unrealistic. That would push our state over the brink and into another Enron-style disaster. It’s unfair to scare South Carolinians into thinking their lakes or other valuable state resources are at risk if Santee Cooper were sold. It’s a distraction from the real issue.
State leaders must assess the options and pick the one that best gets Santee Cooper’s customers off the hook for the nuclear debt, gets control of our largest utility by subjecting the buyers to S.C. Public Service Commission oversight and gets our government out of the energy business.
Dr. Mark Hartley
River Station Count
Mount Pleasant