Shame on President Trump for attacking Rep. Mark Sanford at the June 25 rally in Columbia to stump for Gov. Henry McMaster. No other nationally elected official has used primary contests to degrade and embarrass another serving elected official in his own state.
Trump is way out of line, and I am tired of his mean remarks geared to hurt Rep. Sanford.
This behavior is not new, but he has struck too many times at Sanford, who does not deserve such treatment.
He has served our district and this state well, guided by his conservative values and principles. Since when did disrespect, swearing and being part of a clique (Trumpers) become the way to elect candidates to govern our state and nation?
Barbara E. Boylston
Yeadon Avenue
Charleston