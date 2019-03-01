Ever wonder why Charleston real estate redevelopment is so rampant?
The fact is that crumbling 1900s properties throughout America are being redesigned and rebuilt voraciously — especially in high-demand coastal paradises — by local and migrating investors, builders, businesses and families.
It’s simply architectural Darwinism colliding with modern capitalism.
Some properties, facades, vistas and signs need only bleach, pressure-washing, and fresh coats of paint. Others require considerable renovations. Many structures deserve ground-up rebuilds.
Those angry over rampant redevelopment typically cannot understand the core financial concept of “floor area ratio” — the ratio between a building’s usable floor area and the land on which the structure stands.
Historically protected and preservable buildings aside, taller buildings — hotels, retail stores, condos, apartments — are replacing lower dilapidated, undesirable and lazily owned eyesores, mainly for one under-discussed reason: sales tax revenues.
You see, area officials and politicians figured out a decade ago that making drinking illegal on all Lowcountry beaches would force more people into beachside establishments, and local governments could collect 10-16 percent in retail sales tax.
Additionally, hotel guests mainly eat and drink outside their kitchen-less rooms and patronize local restaurants and bars, paying Charleston’s sky-high food and alcohol tax rates like lemmings.
Look at your next receipt and do the math. (Wonder why schools and teachers remain so egregiously underpaid here?)
Of course, my wife and I are thrilled to pay the price of paradise. Exploding tax revenue provides coffers with loads of cash for law enforcement and education, among other things.
So don’t be sad or mad that underperforming buildings, stores and homes are being redeveloped. Preserve it, improve it — or lose it.
Baron C. Hanson
Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island