I have lived in the Charleston area on and off since the 1970s and never thought of James Island as being an outcast in the region. But I’m wrong.
Why? Folly Road and Maybank Highway are a danger to pedestrians and bicyclists. Every year, people are struck and killed while walking, riding a bike or trying to cross these two roads.
Both roads need to be more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. Similar roads in the area (e.g., Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant) have sidewalks on both sides. Yet large stretches of these two roads don’t even have a sidewalk on one side. This is not right or safe for the residents of James Island.
I’ve heard the excuses. Too many governments to deal with — Charleston, James Island, Charleston County, etc. Also that we don’t have the money to do it. If the county has tens of millions of dollars to buy the old Naval Hospital and tear it down, you would think we have enough money to put in some sidewalks on James Island.
Enough is enough. Get your acts together and make these roads safer. How many more must die before something is done?
David Matthews
Harborsun Drive
Charleston