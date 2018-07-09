While we watch in horror the disastrous situation of traumatized children being taken from their parents, Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell are targeting their dream to cut our Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
The real issue is the huge deficit. Ryan and McConnell must now pay for this deficit and they are seizing the opportunity to make big cuts to our benefits. Our tax dollars pay for their benefits, but they do not want to see us with benefits they call entitlements.
What’s sad is the evil that is pervasive in this administration.
A country that is willing to abuse children has lost its humanity, its decency and its very soul.
Bonnie Seabright
Mount Pleasant