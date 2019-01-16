A recent statement made by President Donald Trump: “I never worked for Russian interests.”
As an intransigent president, he has the U.S. government hibernating under its covers. Add to that the criminal prosecution of some of his former aides who courted the Russians to ostensibly forge “better” relationships with them.
In hindsight, though, it appears it was all done to simply push his election interests and his personal business interests. This was done with a foreign power usually viewed as a formidable and determined U.S. antagonist.
Taken together, this must show President Trump has been remiss and insensitive in his mandate to “preserve and protect” the United States of America. His stewardship as president points to this Shakespearean assessment: “Something is rotten in Denmark.” He certainly has botched the job of managing the Russian “connection” and ensuring national security.
