I continue to be amazed by the American citizens who continue to voice support for President Donald Trump. The evidence is mounting about certain aspects that led to him being elected as the United States president.
He had many contacts with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin before and after his election. Many of those meetings with Putin were in secret and meant to be secret.
He is and has been a pathological liar his entire life and knows no other manner of operation. He demanded personal loyalty from former FBI director James Comey and when that was not forthcoming, he fired Comey.
The FBI, at that time, was actively investigating Trump's obvious lean towards Russian positions on international matters, such as America's relationship with its allies and organizations. To wit: NATO, withdrawal from treaties such as the one with Iran, and lastly, unilateral withdrawal from Syria, a position that aids the Russian regime.
He continues to act in a child-like manner when he is unable to “get his way” about any matter. He insults any and all as if nothing else on the face of this earth mattered except for what Donald Trump wants at any given time.
The government shutdown is but one more situation wherein Trump is doing Putin's bidding and harming hundreds of thousands of hard-working American citizens. Trump does not care about any one of them.
He proves by all this one thing, and that one thing is very clear. He is not emotionally nor mentally up to snuff to lead this nation or any other complicated business or organization.
Robert Mueller's report will be thorough and detailed and its scope will be far beyond what anyone expects. Donald Trump is capable of committing crimes at will. He knows when he acts afoul of the law, he just does not care.
Whatever legal or moral crimes that Trump will face are irrelevant, as far as I am concerned.
This pox that has been visited upon our election system by Putin and the Russians is the more important factor in all this. Once that is made public and this nation restored to some semblance of normality, the Russians can be sanctioned.
Nicolas C Lempesis
E. Ashley Avenue
Folly Beach