The Justice Department has issued indictments against a dozen Russian intelligence officers, charging that they interfered in our 2016 presidential election by hacking various Democratic Party sites and forwarding negative information to Wikileaks.
The collective media and virtually every member of Congress with a “D” after their name jumped on this startling “news” as proof that the Mueller investigation is warranted and the Russians were trying to swing the election to Trump.
I have a different take on this. First, the fact that Russia was trying to sow discord among us during the election is not news. It’s been known by everyone who even remotely followed the news for well over a year. Of course they did. I’m sure they’re still at it.
Second, I have a different guess as to what Putin was trying to do. I believe Putin is a very intelligent adversary and, as such, wouldn’t waste his resources on the impossible. Most of this Russian mischief was going on months before the election. During that time period no one believed Trump could or would win the election. Right up to election night every major news organization and political polling company believed Hillary Clinton would be elected. Our own FBI leadership obviously believed she would be elected, or its officials wouldn’t have been sending all those incriminating texts that would surely have been buried after her election. So, Putin knew better? Really? I don’t think so. I believe he focused his intelligence people on trying to hurt Ms. Clinton. That’s what the evidence shows and it makes sense. But not to elect Trump; rather to politically weaken the incoming president of the United States, Hillary Clinton.
Jerry Funk
Horncastle Place
Goose Creek