What could be more important than helping shape the lives of our community’s children?
Once again an opportunity is about to slip by. Wednesday at noon is the deadline to file as a candidate for Charleston County Constituent School Board. This is one of the most important but most undervalued public service jobs in this community.
What do constituent school boards do? They are responsible for drawing school attendance lines, deciding student transfer request cases, hearing expulsion cases and making recommendations to the county board.
There are eight Constituent School Board Districts in Charleston County but 11 races since two districts have multiple elections. Three races are uncontested. In two of the elections, filings so far are so sparse that a random write-in could win.
Details are available at the Charleston County Board of Elections, (843) 744-8683. To help voters become acquainted with the candidates, those running for Constituent School Board will be listed on the League of Women Voter’s Vote411.org site after candidate filing is complete.
The League of Women Voters is deeply grateful to all who serve our school boards — either as candidates or as seated board members. There is still a chance to be part of this important team but that opportunity ends Wednesday. As a community, we must come together, accept this challenge, and respond to this chance to help our children.
Melinda Hamilton
President
League of Women Voters
of the Charleston Area
Parrot Creek Way
Charleston